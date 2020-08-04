Graterol (1-2) was tagged with the loss in Monday's 5-4 defeat against the Padres. He gave up two runs on two hits while striking out in just 0.2 innings.

Graterol replaced Walker Buehler ahead of the sixth inning, but he wasn't as dominant as he had been in past outings. Despite the fact he threw 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes, he gave up an RBI single to Jake Cronenworth, who would later score on an RBI single from Abraham Almonte. Graterol had allowed just one earned run in 4.1 innings across five appearances before this outing, but he should remain a trusted arm in Dave Roberts' bullpen moving forward.