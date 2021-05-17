Graterol (forearm) threw long toss at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Graterol is slowly ramping back up after going on the injured list April 29. Considering the fact that he isn't yet throwing off a mound, it appears that the fireballer isn't close to a return. The Dodgers have not provided a timetable for his recovery process.
