Graterol (forearm) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled for another session Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Assuming all goes well Friday, the right-hander will throw another bullpen session next Tuesday before embarking on a rehab assignment. Graterol seems on track for a return from the injured list at the end of May or first week of June.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Takes part in long toss•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Throws from 90 feet•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Clean MRI, but no timetable•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Undergoing MRI•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Placed on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Yields one run in season debut•