Graterol threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Graterol threw 25 pitches during his throwing session, including sliders. Manager Dave Roberts was impressed with how Graterol looked Wednesday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for Opening Day. The right-hander doesn't appear to be hurt, but he has yet to face hitters this spring with just over two weeks remaining until the regular season. Once he's ready to play during the regular season, Graterol should serve as a high-leverage reliever for the Dodgers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Opening Day status in question•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Should be ready by Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Mound work coming soon•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Allows run in short start•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Making spot start Wednesday•