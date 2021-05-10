Graterol (forearm) threw from 90 feet Sunday and could throw off a mound in a few days, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. "We want to keep him with us, keep our pitching guys watching him closely, and making sure the delivery gets where it needs to be, stays where it needs to be," manager Dave Roberts stated when asked about the reliever.

Graterol remains without a timetable to return from the 10-day injured list, but the fact that he has been able to resume throwing is a positive sign for his overall outlook. The right-hander has tossed only 1.1 innings this season after getting a late start to the campaign and has struggled in his three appearances, yielding three earned runs.