Graterol felt something in his knee on a pitch in Wednesday's game in Arizona, but tests came back negative, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like he avoided anything major, but it would not be surprising if he was not used again over the next few days. Graterol, who has the stuff to be the Dodgers' next closer whenever Kenley Jansen is over the hill, strangely only has two strikeouts while hitting three batters in 10 innings over his last 10 appearances, although he still has a pristine 1.80 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over that stretch.