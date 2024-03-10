Graterol is dealing with shoulder discomfort and hip tightness and won't travel to South Korea with the Dodgers for the season-opening series against the Padres on March 20 and 21, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol has made just one game appearance thus far during spring training and is expected to resume throwing Tuesday, so he won't be ready with the season-opening international series little more than a week away. The right-hander still hopes to be ready for the first stateside game of the season March 28, but it's a tight timeline for him to be built up in time.