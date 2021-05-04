Graterol (forearm) underwent an MRI on Tuesday, the results of which have yet to be released, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol was brought along slowly to start the season and didn't make his MLB debut until mid-April. He allowed three runs in 1.1 innings across three innings before landing on the injured list with forearm tightness. His expected return date should become clearer once the results of his MRI have been made public.