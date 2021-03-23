Graterol won't appear in a Cactus League game this spring, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers have held Graterol back all spring, though he will face live hitters at some point according to manager Dave Roberts. Graterol's progression leaves his status for Opening Day in question, though once he is ready to take the mound he should serve as a high-leverage reliever for the team.
