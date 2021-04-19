Graterol was charged with a blown save against San Diego on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Graterol was summoned from the team's alternate site Sunday after missing the beginning of the campaign while working his arm back into game shape. He was summoned in the seventh inning with Los Angeles staked to a 2-1 lead, but the right-hander gave up a single and a double to allow the tying run to score. The rust is understandable given Graterol's long layoff, and he should get plenty of opportunities to pitch in meaningful situations moving forward.