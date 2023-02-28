Brigman signed a minor-league contract with Los Angeles on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post Reports.
Brigman spent the 2022 campaign with the Marlins' farm system at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he slashed .251/.299/.369 with eight home runs, 38 RBI, nine stolen bases and 54 runs scored in 105 contests. He'll likely begin the 2023 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City and should serve as depth at shortstop with the Dodgers already dealing with multiple injuries at the position early in spring training.