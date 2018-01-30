Dodgers' C.C. Lee: Signs minor-league deal with Dodgers
Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers which includes an invitation to spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
After pitching in Japan in 2016, Lee returned stateside and spent 2017 with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, posting a lackluster 5.54 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 37.1 innings. Expect the right-hander to serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2018.
