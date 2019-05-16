Ferguson (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

As expected, Ferguson is back with the Dodgers ahead of Friday's series opener against the Reds. Prior to landing on the shelf, the southpaw compiled a 3.46 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB in 13 innings. J.T. Chargois was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

