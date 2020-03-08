Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Adds third pitch
Ferguson has been developing a third pitch to add to his arsenal, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
"It's a slider, but I call it a cutter," Ferguson explained when describing the pitch. "I just call it a cutter so I can keep the same intent to remember to throw it as hard as I can." The 23-year-old has pitched well thus far this spring, hurling 4.1 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner and picking up three strikeouts. He is in contention for a bullpen spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, but his long-term goal is to develop into a starter, per Harris. The addition of a slider could go a long way toward helping him achieve that goal.
