Ferguson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings against the Rangers.

Making just his second big league start, Ferguson was limited to just 65 pitches and four innings but he was decently effective in that time. The 21-year-old threw 40 of his pitches for strikes -- including six swings and misses -- and all five hits allowed were singles. The Dodgers starting rotation is decimated by injuries at the moment, so the young left-hander may get a chance to stick around for a few turns. He's posted a 1.53 ERA in 10 starts between Double-A and Triple-A, notching 52 strikeouts over 47 innings.