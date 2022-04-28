Ferguson (elbow) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Ferguson is expected to pitch the first inning in what will mark his first appearance in affiliated ball since he underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2020. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that he expects Ferguson to make his return from the 10-day injured list around mid-to-late May, so the 25-year-old lefty will be in store for several appearances with Oklahoma City.