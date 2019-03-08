Ferguson will build up to a three-inning workload this spring, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ferguson was a starter almost exclusively in the minors but started in just three of his 29 big-league appearances last season. There was some thought that he'd stretch out as a starter this spring, but the team will apparently prepare him for a flexible, multi-inning role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...