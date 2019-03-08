Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Building up to three innings
Ferguson will build up to a three-inning workload this spring, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ferguson was a starter almost exclusively in the minors but started in just three of his 29 big-league appearances last season. There was some thought that he'd stretch out as a starter this spring, but the team will apparently prepare him for a flexible, multi-inning role.
