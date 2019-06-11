Ferguson has been called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers placed Scott Alexander on the 10-day injured list with forearm inflammation Tuesday, so Ferguson has been called back up to the big club in a corresponding move. He's thrown 16.2 big-league innings this season, giving up 11 earned runs and posting a 16:11 K:BB.

