The Dodgers officially recalled Ferguson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Ferguson arrived in Philadelphia as a member of the taxi squad ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Philies, but the Dodgers didn't decide until shortly before first pitch to formally activate him. He'll assume the active roster spot of Casey Sadler, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Ferguson may only stick around with the Dodgers until the team's other relievers are sufficiently rested.

