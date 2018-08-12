Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Ferguson is being prepared to be able to pitch in back-to-back games in the next week or so, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ferguson has taken on more high-leverage work in recent weeks, earning his first two career holds in his last four appearances. The 22-year-old took the ball from starter Walker Buehler in the eighth inning Saturday and tossed a perfect frame before JT Chargois ultimately blew the save. Ferguson's fastball has been up in the mid-90s since he shortened up from long relief and it's possible he eventually becomes a part of the closer committee in the absence of Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat), although the bullpen just became more crowded with the additions of Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling.