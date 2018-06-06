Ferguson has been confirmed as the starter for the Dodgers' game Wednesday against the Pirates.

Ferguson has split time between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, accruing a 1.53 ERA and 52:17 K:BB in 47 innings. The Dodgers will presumably wait and see how Ferguson performs Wednesday before deciding whether or not to keep him with the big club a little longer, but the looming return of Kenta Maeda (hip) to the rotation makes it likely that the 21-year-old will just be up with the team for one start.