Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Coughs up lead Wednesday
Ferguson was charged with three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 12-inning win over the Giants.
Ferguson entered the contest in the eighth inning with a three-run lead, but he was unable to preserve it after serving up a three-run homer to Andrew McCutchen. The rookie southpaw has been transitioning to a late-inning role, and has generally been successful as a reliever (2.16 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 25 relief innings) even with Wednesday's hiccup. Ferguson joined a long list of Dodger relievers who recently coughed up a late-inning lead in Kenley Jansen's (chest) absence, so this rough outing shouldn't exclude him from a large closing committee.
