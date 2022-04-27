Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Ferguson (elbow) is trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list in mid-to-late May, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Both Ferguson and fellow reliever Victor Gonzalez (elbow) are on similar timelines for their debuts after the two recently resumed facing hitters. Ferguson turned in a 2.89 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 21 appearances in 2020 before undergoing the second Tommy John surgery of his career in September of that year.