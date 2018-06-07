Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Early exit in Wednesday's no-decision
Ferguson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Pirates, allowing four runs on two hits and a three walks over 1.2 innings while striking out three.
The left-hander was not sharp in his big-league debut, throwing 32 of 57 pitches for strikes and also hitting two of the 11 batters he faced. Expect Ferguson to be returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and for the Dodgers to consider other options for their fifth starter spot if Kenta Maeda (hip) isn't quite ready to rejoin the roster.
