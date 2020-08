Ferguson (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a walk and striking out two to earn the win versus the Mariners on Monday.

Offense took center stage in Monday's game, but Ferguson had a clean outing. The Dodgers' five-run rally in the seventh inning made him the pitcher of record for his first win of the season. Ferguson has been strong in a middle-relief role with a 0.96 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 13:2 K:BB and three holds through 9.1 innings across 10 appearances.