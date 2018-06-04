Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Gets call to majors

Ferguson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 21-year-old prospect owns an impressive 1.23 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across nine starts (44 innings) between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, Rob Cervenka of ThinkBlueLA.com reports that Ferguson could step into the Dodgers' rotation to make a spot start Wednesday against the Pirates. Either way, the Dodgers will need to make a pair of corresponding roster moves prior to Tuesday's series opener in order to clear room on their active and 40-man roster for Ferguson.