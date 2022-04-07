The Dodgers placed Ferguson (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Along with Victor Gonzalez (elbow), Tommy Kahnle (elbow) and Jimmy Nelson (elbow), Ferguson will be one of four Dodgers relievers to open the season the IL. Ferguson made three appearances during Cactus League play, so he's seemingly near the finish line in his recovery from September 2020 Tommy John surgery. He should be ready to report to an affiliate soon for a rehab assignment, with his return date from the IL likely to hinge on when the Dodgers feel confident that he's regained his command.
