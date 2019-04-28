Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Heads to injured list
Ferguson was placed on the 10-day injured list with an unspecified injury Sunday.
Per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, Ferguson picked up a side injury in Saturday's game against the Pirates. The nature and severity of the issue aren't yet clear, but he'll wind up missing at least 10 days. Rich Hill (knee) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
