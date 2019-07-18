Ferguson joined the Dodgers in Philadelphia ahead of Thursday's game against the Phillies but hasn't been formally recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After five relievers were needed to cover the final seven innings of Wednesday's 7-2 win, the Dodgers could activate Ferguson ahead of the series finale if manager Dave Roberts feel the team could benefit from a fresh arm out of the bullpen. Over 22 appearances (one start) with Los Angeles this season, Ferguson has posted a 5.48 ERA and 28:13 K:BB in 23 innings.