Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Making spot start Saturday
Manager Dave Roberts named Ferguson as the Dodgers' starter for Saturday's game against the Brewers, the Associated Press reports.
After the Dodgers took an 8-5 loss in Friday's series opener Roberts tabbed Ferguson as the replacement for the injured Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin). Since Ferguson hasn't been asked to record more than four outs in any of his seven appearances this season and pitched just three days earlier, he's not expected to work long Saturday in what amounts to a bullpen game. Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is poised to return from the injured list to start Monday against the Reds, so he'll effectively fill Ryu's next turn while Ferguson heads back to the bullpen.
