Ferguson (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Ferguson underwent Tommy John surgery in September and isn't expected to pitch in 2021, so it was only a matter of time before he was placed on the 60-day IL. Justin Turner was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.
