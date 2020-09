Ferguson underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed potential damage to the UCL in his left elbow, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The 24-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, and manager Dave Roberts said that the MRI results didn't look "too good." Fergusion hasn't received a timetable for his return, but it's difficult to imagine him pitching again in 2020 since he's dealing with a UCL injury and potentially facing Tommy John surgery..