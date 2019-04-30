Manager Dave Roberts said the oblique injury that Ferguson picked up during a relief appearance Saturday against the Pirates won't require a lengthy stay on the 10-day injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts called Ferguson's diagnosis "the best-case scenario" considering the Dodgers had feared that he suffered a more significant setback. Ferguson could resume throwing within the next few days, which would set him up to return from the injured list in the minimum amount of time or close to it.