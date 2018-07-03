Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Notches save in long relief
Ferguson tossed three scoreless innings in long relief and was credited with his first MLB save in the Dodgers' 17-1 win over the Pirates on Monday. He gave up three hits and no walks and struck out a batter in the 52-pitch appearance.
Given the Dodgers' 16-run advantage, Ferguson faced one of the least pressure-packed save chances you'll ever see, but it was a nice achievement for the rookie, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday. Perhaps more importantly, Ferguson's extended outing allowed the Dodgers to rest closer Kenley Jansen and top setup men Scott Alexander and Daniel Hudson, who were all used a day earlier against the Rockies. Ferguson's fantasy appeal has taken a hit since he surrendered his rotation spot after a June 17 start, but it looks like he'll stick around with the big club while he continues to thrive as a long man out of the bullpen. He has allowed just one run over nine innings in his three relief appearances.
More News
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Surrenders rotation spot to Kershaw•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Receives another start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Allows two runs after callup•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Summoned from minors ahead of start•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Slated to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...