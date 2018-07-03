Ferguson tossed three scoreless innings in long relief and was credited with his first MLB save in the Dodgers' 17-1 win over the Pirates on Monday. He gave up three hits and no walks and struck out a batter in the 52-pitch appearance.

Given the Dodgers' 16-run advantage, Ferguson faced one of the least pressure-packed save chances you'll ever see, but it was a nice achievement for the rookie, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday. Perhaps more importantly, Ferguson's extended outing allowed the Dodgers to rest closer Kenley Jansen and top setup men Scott Alexander and Daniel Hudson, who were all used a day earlier against the Rockies. Ferguson's fantasy appeal has taken a hit since he surrendered his rotation spot after a June 17 start, but it looks like he'll stick around with the big club while he continues to thrive as a long man out of the bullpen. He has allowed just one run over nine innings in his three relief appearances.