Ferguson (elbow) is unlikely to be ready to pitch by Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2020 but doesn't appear to be fully ready to return. The left-hander was a key part of the Dodgers' bullpen during the abbreviated 2020 season, posting a 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB across 18.2 innings. He could claim a middle-relief role for Los Angeles at some point this season, but the organization will likely play it safe with Ferguson and give him plenty of time to ease his arm back into action.