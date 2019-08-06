Ferguson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Ferguson was sent down to the minors Thursday, but after Alex Verdugo (oblique) landed on the injured list, he was eligible to return to the big-league club. He's had a rough go of it with the Dodgers this season, accruing a 5.88 ERA and 1.81 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 26 innings.

