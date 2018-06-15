Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Receives another start Sunday
Ferguson will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ferguson will get another turn in the Dodgers starting rotation after allowed two runs on five hits over four innings Tuesday. The 21-year-old was limited to 65 pitches and he could face similar restrictions Sunday, but he remains one of four Dodgers' starting pitchers who is currently not on the disabled list.
