Ferguson (oblique) will make a second minor-league rehab appearance Monday at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ferguson started his rehab assignment Friday at High-A Rancho Cucamonga and delivered a scoreless inning with one walk and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old has been on the injured list since April 28 and could subsequently rejoin the Dodgers if all goes well with Oklahoma City.

