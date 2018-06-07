Ferguson was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Ferguson allowed four runs off two hits and three walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings during the first major-league start of his career. The left-hander only recorded 32 strikes out of his 57 pitches. He'll return to the minor leagues in order to continue receiving consistent time on the mound.

