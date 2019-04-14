Ferguson (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Dodgers fell 4-1 to the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while striking out two.

As expected, the southpaw didn't give the Dodgers much length, throwing 51 pitches (36 strikes), and while Ferguson's line wasn't terrible, a lack of offensive support stuck him with the loss. The 22-year-old should return to a long relief role once Calyton Kershaw (shoulder) rejoins the rotation.