Ferguson has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ferguson will head back to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move as the Dodgers activated Joe Kelly from the MLB bereavement list Monday. The 22-year-old left-hander has given up 11 earned runs with 16 strikeouts over 16.2 innings at the big-league level this season.

