Ferguson (oblique) will embark on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ferguson threw around 15-to-20 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday and experienced no issues with his left oblique. The left-hander has only been on the injured list since April 28, so he may only need a game or two in the minors to get back up to speed.

