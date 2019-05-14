Ferguson (oblique) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ferguson made two minor-league rehab appearances over the last week, clearing the way for his return to the majors. The 22-year-old had a 3.46 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB over 13 innings prior to sustaining the left oblique injury at the end of April.