Play

Ferguson will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Ross Stripling was announced as Tuesday's starter late last week, but the Dodgers have since changed their plans. Considering Ferguson hasn't tossed more than 2.2 innings in an appearance this season, he figures to only pitch one or two frames before handing things off to the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories