Manager Dave Roberts said Ferguson will work out as a starter during the early portion of spring training, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old acted almost exclusively as a starter in the minors, but he was an integral part of the Dodgers' bullpen down the stretch last season. In 49 innings split between three starts and 26 relief appearances, Ferguson posted a 3.49 ERA and a 59:12 K:BB. The Dodgers will decide whether he'll be used as a starter or as a reliever sometime in early March, though it seems like a bit of a stretch that he'll find a spot in the team's well-established rotation.