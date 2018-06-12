Ferguson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and confirmed as the start for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, Ferguson was summoned from the minors ahead of his second big-league start. The young lefty struggled mightily in his first start with the Dodgers earlier in the month, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks across 1.2 innings of work.

