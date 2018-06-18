Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Takes loss Sunday
Ferguson (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Giants.
Ferguson allowed only three baserunners, but surrendered two home runs, the direct cause of all the runs he allowed. He was solid otherwise, generating an impressive 16 swinging strikes and starting 13 of the 19 batters he faced with a strike. After throwing only 57 and 65 pitches respectively in his first two starts of the season, Ferguson was allowed to throw 84 pitches in his start Sunday. That bodes well him pitching deeper into games if he remains in Dodgers' rotation moving forward.
