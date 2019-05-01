Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Tosses bullpen
Ferguson (oblique) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ferguson landed on the injured list over the weekend with a sore oblique, but the fact that he's already resumed mound work suggests his stay on the shelf won't be an extended one. The southpaw will be eligible to return May 8, should he prove ready.
More News
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Plays catch•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Not facing lengthy absence•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Heads to injured list•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Saddled with loss in short outing•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Making spot start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Building up to three innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...