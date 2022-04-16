Ferguson (elbow) is expected to return in May, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Ferguson is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in September of 2020. He threw 2.2 innings during spring training but has yet to embark on a rehab assignment.
