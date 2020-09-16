site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Undergoing MRI
RotoWire Staff
Ferguson underwent an MRI on his left elbow Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ferguson suffered some sort of elbow injury during Tuesday's game against the Padres. He's yet to be placed on the injured list, though a move could come once the results of the test are known.
